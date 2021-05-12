ACG Wealth Sells 503 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.