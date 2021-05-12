FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,533,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 20,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average is $271.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

