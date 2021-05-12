Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $148.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,635 shares of company stock worth $7,728,530. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

