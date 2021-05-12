Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Earnings Results

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

