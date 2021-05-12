Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FCN opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

