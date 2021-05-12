OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,360 shares of company stock worth $2,353,578 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

