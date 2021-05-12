ACG Wealth Sells 2,597 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,255.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 81,433 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

