Avestar Capital LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

