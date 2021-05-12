14,400 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $72,825,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,994 shares of company stock worth $7,006,495. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

