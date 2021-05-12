Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.