Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

