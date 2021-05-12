Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

