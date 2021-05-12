State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $8.54 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $224.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

