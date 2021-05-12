Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of APD opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.53. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

