Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.72 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

