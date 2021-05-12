ChemoCentryx’s (CCXI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

CCXI opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

