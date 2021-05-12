JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 42,445 Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 66.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.