VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

SMOG stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.50. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

