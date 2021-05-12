Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

