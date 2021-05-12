JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 7,033 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

