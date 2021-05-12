Sfmg LLC Has $235,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

OKE stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

