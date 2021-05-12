Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$33.95

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.05.

GWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$36.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.