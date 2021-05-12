iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day moving average of $241.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

