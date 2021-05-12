Genesis Vision Price Hits $10.03 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.03 or 0.00017724 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

