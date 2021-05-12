Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 673,616 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 338,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566,746 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Fluidigm by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

