Sfmg LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

