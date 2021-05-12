AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 3392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

