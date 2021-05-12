Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Crown by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

