1,780 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 311,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 140,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

