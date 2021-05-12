MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.52.

ULTA stock opened at $312.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

