State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

