Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.