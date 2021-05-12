Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.28% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

