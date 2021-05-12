Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,680 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $481.50 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

