CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

SKM opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.