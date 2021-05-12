CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Novavax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.06.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

