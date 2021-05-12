Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.19.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.