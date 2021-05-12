Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 19,973 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock worth $6,763,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.