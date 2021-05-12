Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME opened at $212.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average of $189.29. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

