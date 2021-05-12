Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Cut by William Blair

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Switch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.