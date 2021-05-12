Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.94 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock valued at $139,753,711. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

