NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

