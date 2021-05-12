TheStreet Upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to “C”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $83.09 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.