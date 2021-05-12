Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

ENR stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

