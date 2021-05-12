Victrex plc (VCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) declared a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,454.28 ($32.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 39.42. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,291.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,215.91.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,116.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

