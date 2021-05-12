AmonD (AMON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,755.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $9,755.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.00600141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00247684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $713.18 or 0.01261796 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,048,804 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

