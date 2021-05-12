Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

