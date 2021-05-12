Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Everi has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

