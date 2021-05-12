Guider Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Guider has a market cap of $28,922.90 and approximately $204.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00085382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.00944784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00110546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.