Fountain (FTN) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $910,470.15 and $8,280.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00085382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.00944784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00110546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063131 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.